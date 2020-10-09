Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Ascena Retail Group (NYSE:ASNAQ) Financial Review

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hanesbrands and Ascena Retail Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.97 billion 0.85 $600.72 million $1.76 9.64 Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A

Hanesbrands has higher revenue and earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Risk and Volatility

Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hanesbrands and Ascena Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 1 5 5 1 2.50 Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus target price of $14.21, suggesting a potential downside of 16.27%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Ascena Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Ascena Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 7.88% 55.54% 7.87% Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84%

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Ascena Retail Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International. The Innerwear segment includes core apparel products, such as men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and intimate apparel, sold in the United States (US). The Activewear segment includes activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts and thermals, sold in the US. The International segment includes innerwear, activewear, hosiery and home goods products, sold outside of the US. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company was founded by J. Wesley Hanes in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston Salem, NC.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

