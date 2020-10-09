Contrasting mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies -59.98% -1,341.45% -176.79% Byrna Technologies -612.83% -2,835.59% -131.79%

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for mPhase Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 1.10 -$1.96 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 257.81 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats mPhase Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications. It has a patent portfolio consisting of 16 licensed, owned, and jointly owned patents, including patent applications in the United States covering its battery products and Smart Surfaces Technology, a platform to control the flow of fluids by manipulating the ways liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface. The company's Smart Surface technology has applications, such as energy storage and power management for portable electronics and microelectronics, self-cleaning surfaces, filters for water purification or desalination systems, materials for environmental remediation that separate liquids or solvents, and other situations where the control of the interaction of a solid surface exposed to a liquid is vitally important. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-lethal ammunition. It operates through the SDI and SDI Canada segments. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

