Analyzing P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (NASDAQ:CVR)

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get P & F Industries alerts:

3.4% of P & F Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of P & F Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares P & F Industries and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P & F Industries $58.67 million 0.24 $4.91 million N/A N/A Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.60 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

P & F Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for P & F Industries and Chicago Rivet & Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P & F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares P & F Industries and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P & F Industries -7.15% -4.99% -3.81% Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21%

Risk and Volatility

P & F Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers. It also markets pipes and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipes and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors, as well as assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as heavy duty air tools, industrial grinders, impact sockets, hydro-pneumatic riveters, and air motors and custom gears; and industrial gears, hydrostatic test plugs, and various parts for use in power generation, petrochemical, construction, railroad, mining, ship building, and fabricated metals industries under the ATP ATSCO, OZAT, Numatx, Thaxton, and Quality Gear brands, as well as manufactures components, assemblies, and finished product and systems for various original equipment manufacturers. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.