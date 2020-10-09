Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 242.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Itron worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Itron by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

