Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693,561 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,533,000 after purchasing an additional 486,286 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $42,425,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 120.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 495,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $32.28 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.