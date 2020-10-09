610,067 Shares in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 610,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.75% of Athenex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

