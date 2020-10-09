Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.11% of Tivity Health worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,655 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

