Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in US Foods by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE USFD opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $42.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.