Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in US Foods by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $42.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

