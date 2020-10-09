66,471 Shares in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,229 shares of company stock worth $9,020,761. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

