Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 517,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

TWNK stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

