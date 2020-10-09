Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

