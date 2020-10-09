Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 213,256 Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Essent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 302,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

