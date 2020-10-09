Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 238.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.87 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

