Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 409,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.36% of LendingClub worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 251,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

