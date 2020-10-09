20,827 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $376.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $410.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

