Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $268,695.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,028. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.77.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

