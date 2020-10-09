Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 145.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 40,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGO stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

