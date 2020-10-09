ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.