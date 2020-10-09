Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 671.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $111.75 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

