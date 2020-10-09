Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 764,600 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.86% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 19.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 717.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 191.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 238,898 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BKD stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

