Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

HDB opened at $54.85 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

