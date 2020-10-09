Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.97% of Arco Platform worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 92.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.60 million, a P/E ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCE. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

