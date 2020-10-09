Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 94.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 99,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crocs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

