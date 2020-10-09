Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.56% of Fluidigm worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluidigm by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLDM. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $577.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.