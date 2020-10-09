Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.46 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

