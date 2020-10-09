Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,913 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.