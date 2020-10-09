Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 485,959 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 485,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

TJX stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

