Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.33% of HealthStream worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HealthStream by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.