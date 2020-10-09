Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata by 846.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 410,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 739,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.