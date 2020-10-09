338,221 Shares in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.48% of IMPINJ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in IMPINJ by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMPINJ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IMPINJ by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in IMPINJ by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $681.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.