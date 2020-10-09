Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.21 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 219,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $125.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

