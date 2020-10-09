44,951 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 667.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 93,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.74.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

