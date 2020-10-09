Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.27 Million in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 27.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 429.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $354.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.76. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

