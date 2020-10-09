Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.27 Million in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 27.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 429.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cooper Companies stock opened at $354.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.76. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68.
In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on COO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.
Cooper Companies Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
