66,590 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,157,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $144.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

