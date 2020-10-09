Stephen J. Barnard Buys 17,003 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Stock

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 17,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AVO opened at $12.23 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Teradata Co.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Teradata Co.
338,221 Shares in IMPINJ Inc Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
338,221 Shares in IMPINJ Inc Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.21 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.21 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co.
44,951 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
44,951 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.27 Million in Cooper Companies Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $9.27 Million in Cooper Companies Inc
66,590 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
66,590 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report