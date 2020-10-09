Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Manhattan Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $100.48 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

