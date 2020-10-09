Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.70% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 116,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

