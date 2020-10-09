Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 42,984 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $236.49 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $238.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

