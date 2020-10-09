Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 77,851 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Emcor Group worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Emcor Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Emcor Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

