FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after acquiring an additional 856,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,451,000 after buying an additional 173,630 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

