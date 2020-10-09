ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 334.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,791 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ImmunoGen worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2,075.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.30 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $750.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

