Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

