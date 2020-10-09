Fulton Bank N. A. Has $314,000 Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 725.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 75,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,532,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.