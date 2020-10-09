Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.18.

