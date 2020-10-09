Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $742,000 Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 267.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

SEAS opened at $22.01 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

