Gradient Investments LLC Invests $36,000 in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

