Gradient Investments LLC Takes $49,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ADT by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,137,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup dropped their target price on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

