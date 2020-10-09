Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $688.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $688.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

