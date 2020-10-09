Gradient Investments LLC Has $42,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

