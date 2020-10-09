Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE AQUA opened at $23.50 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
