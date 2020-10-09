Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AQUA opened at $23.50 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 106.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.